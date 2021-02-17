search
LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move

By Michael McEwan17 February, 2021
Just over a month after announcing his intention stand down as commissioner of the LPGA, Mike Whan has revealed his next move.

The 49-year-old has today been confirmed as the new CEO of the United States Golf Association. He will join the USGA this summer.

In succeeding the outgoing Mike Davis, Whan will become the eighth top executive in the organisation's history and will be responsible for leading all aspects of the association’s operations, including its core functions, essential programs, and human and financial resources. He will also represent the USGA on a variety of national and international boards. 

The move comes following an impressive 11 years at the helm of the LPGA, during which the organisation experienced historic growth in virtually every aspect of the business.

“Mike Whan is a proven, successful and transformative leader, not only in the golf industry but throughout his entire career,” said USGA president Stu Francis. “He has shown a unique ability to understand how the environment is changing in global golf and how to quickly and thoughtfully adapt an organization to meet those changes.

"Importantly, Mike is already a trusted peer for so many key stakeholders in the industry, and his existing relationships will not only help the USGA, but will also help advance the game.”

Whan added: “As someone who grew up loving this game, I have always had huge respect for the USGA and its role in leading our sport. The game has given me so much throughout my life, both personally and professionally.

"I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m truly excited about this role, as it gives me the opportunity to not only give back to the game, but to also work hard to leave it stronger.”  

Current CEO Mike Davis, who joined the USGA in 1990 and association’s seventh executive director in 2011 and first CEO in 2016, will depart later this year to team with Tom Fazio II in a new course design venture, Fazio & Davis Golf Design. 

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mike Whan for many years and I view him as a trusted, strategic leader who has a proven track record of building collaborative partnerships,” said Davis. “I know the USGA will be in great hands, and I look forward to partnering with Mike to ensure a smooth and successful transition for the USGA.”

