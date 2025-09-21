Sign up for our daily newsletter
The LPGA announced on Sunday that the remainder of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship had been cancelled, with the event reduced to 18 holes.
The decision comes after torrential rain descended on Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas throughout the week.
After the opening 18 holes was played, the second round was delayed, before it was officially postponed on Saturday. There were hopes that the players would be able to return on Sunday.
However, a further 3.25 inches of rain fell overnight and on Sunday morning leaving organisers no option but to cancel the event all together.
Prior to the decision, there were hopes that the event could even go into Monday and Tuesday to complete 36 holes, but a statement on Sunday confirmed this was not possible.
“After assessing the golf course, consulting with the onsite meteorologist and course superintendent – and projected forecast for Sunday and Monday – the golf course is unplayable and it is unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event,” a statement read.
“With that, tournament officials and the LPGA Tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.
“The tournament will be reduced to an unofficial 18-hole tournament, which was completed after round 1 on Friday.”
With the tournament handed unofficial status, no CME points have been handed out to those who teed it up in Arkansas.
The statement did reveal that a decision will be made on how best to distribute the tournament prize money, with the LPGA confirming that every player on the leaderboard would receive some compensation.
“Please know that our partners at Walmart and P&G have generously committed to pay out more than what’s required in the event of a tournament cancellation.
“In addition, they’ve also committed to ensuring every player receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.
“We want to thank Walmart and P&G for the unwavering support and partnership over the last 19 years in NW Arkansas. We are looking forward to the 20th anniversary in 2026.”
