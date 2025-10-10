Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Pernilla Lindberg has announced she will take a step back from his professional golf career ahead of giving birth.

Lindberg enjoyed an impressive LPGA Tour career, which included a major championship victory when she clinched the Chevron Championship back in 2018.

In 340 starts, the 39-year-old made $3.4 million in prize money, and also carried the honour of representing her native Sweden at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Now however Lindberg has announced her decision to call time on her playing days, with her last outing coming at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii last week.

“I’m so impressed with the mums we have on the LPGA Tour, but I have never seen myself play full-time on Tour after becoming a mom,” Lindberg said in a statement.

“I have given professional golf it all since 2009, and it’s been an amazing journey all the way from Q-School to becoming a major champion.

“But I’m ready to take a step back from Tour life and focus on being a mom.”

Her final start on the circuit was a special one, as Lindberg had her husband Daniel Taylor by her side, who was caddying for the Swedish star.

While it proved not to be a fairy tale ending for Lindberg, missing the cut at Hoakalei Country Club, the former Olympian was able to reflect on the fond memories from throughout her career.

“Obviously, the highlight is being able to call myself a major champion, winning the 2018 ANA Inspiration, now the Chevron Championship,” Lindberg said.

“Besides that, I would say playing 16 years out here, that’s I think a lot longer than I could ever have dreamed of. It’s gone by in a flash.

“I’ve shed a lot of happy tears in the last 30 minutes, hour, and it’s because I’m going to miss all the memories I’ve created out here, all the people.

“I have created some of my best friendships for life out here on Tour.”

Adding a message to her fellow players, Lindberg added: “Take care of the Tour. Try to do something good for the Tour, where you leave it in a better place than you found it

“Appreciate the fans, the volunteers that we have out here, the staff, everyone that helps us because I think a lot of players, it’s easy to just show up and take everything for granted inside the ropes, but it’s so much more that goes into it for us to be able to do it.”

