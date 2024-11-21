Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The LPGA season ends with the biggest single payday in women’s golf history on the line.

The CME Group Tour Championship winner will bank a $4million cheque in the season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida on Sunday.

But after the big crescendo, attention will soon turn to the 2025 campaign.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan gave her annual address on Wednesday, with three big changes to look out for ahead of the new season…

The prize money

The LPGA celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025 with a record purse. There will be total prize money payout of more than $131million across 33 official events next season. That is up almost 90 per cent from four years ago. The five majors are worth almost $50million, with the US Women’s Open holding the biggest purse at $12milliom.

The schedule starts two weeks later than it did in 2024, making stops in 14 US States and 11 countries.

Pace of play

It is an issue that overshadowed The Annika, the penultimate event of the season won by Nelly Korda last weekend. Charley Hull slammed the glacial pace of play as “ridiculous” and called for a bigger deterrent to put off her dithering rivals.

So what’s the solution?

Marcoux Samaan revealed in her address that the LPGA will form a brand new pace of play committee during the off season to try and enact serious change.

“I think everybody is invested in this and have to be committed to making some change there,” she said. “So, yeah, we totally recognise it. We hear it.”We’re digging in and all we can do is try to find the best solutions moving forward. We like the passion of our players. They want this tour to be great. They want it to be better.”

Amateur pathway

It was before Marcoux Samaan’s press conference that the LPGA announced a new pathway for the most promising amateurs. The Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP) is a new program that will give amateurs a chance to earn LPGA membership immediately.

Players can earn exemption status by accruing points based on finishes in amateur events, participation in the Curtis and Palmer Cups, or occupying one of the top three positions in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

