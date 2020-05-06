LPGA outlines its plans to resume play

Just a fortnight after the PGA Tour released a revised schedule for the remainder of this season, the LPGA has followed suit.

Women's golf's most lucrative circuit has today announced plans to return to action from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus on July 15, with the opening round of the $2.3m Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

Interestingly, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open remains in its original slot - August 13-16 at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian - despite the men's event at the same venue on the European Tour currently being in limbo after being postponed two weeks ago.

The AIG Women's British Open is set to take place the following week at Royal Troon.

The revised LPGA schedule comprises 23 tournaments in 23 weeks, culminating in the CME Tour Group Championship in Florida from December 17-20. It was originally intended to be played from November 19-22.



Unlike the men's game, which has been hit with the cancellation of this year's Open Championship, the women's game still intends to stage all five of its majors this year, with the KPMG Women's PGA moving to October 8-11 from June 25-28.

All LPGA members have been advised of the changes and the intention to resume play in mid-July - pandemic permitting.

“One thing that has become clear is that there will be no ‘opening bell’ regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“To be honest, being ‘first’ has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend."

Tellingly, Whan added: “While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states.”



