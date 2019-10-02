LPGA players' anger at ‘unfair criticism’

A number of LPGA players have hit back at a Golf Channel report which labelled their tour performances as ‘woeful’.



American Solheim Cup players Lizette Salas and Marina Alex took umbrage to a story written by Golf Channel’s Randall Mell, which suggested that “Americans are not holding up their end of the bargain on tour”.

Statistics show that over the last ten years Korean’s have won more times on the LPGA Tour than Americans and Europeans combined (102-91).



Mell wrote that the women's game would be healthier if Americans and Europeans won more often on tour.



Marina Alex, who lost out to Suzann Pettersen at the last hole of the Solheim Cup, was not impressed and implied that Mell would find quotes from players hard to come by in the future.

Ha! I would be cautious when asking any Solheim cup members both Euro and American for a quote ever again...WELL PLAYED 🙄 https://t.co/RVj0VPj5k5 — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) September 30, 2019

The story, analysing the performance of Americans and Europeans on tour, comes in wake of the success of the Solheim Cup which saw women’s golf broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

The timing of the piece irked 30-year-old Salas, who stated that she would be happy to see the back of the coverage.

Way to celebrate the best Solheim in history😏 way to kill the buzz after we all worked our asses off for 2 years. If you're really that disappointed in American and European performance, you don't have to cover us. I'm sure we won't mind it. ✌🏽 https://t.co/T4jqE2m1Zs — Lizette Salas (@LizetteSalas5) October 1, 2019

Despite a furious response from players, the article has received a mixed response among golf fans with some agreeing with Mell's points.



Great point! The Solheim was popular because it was one of the few times we could watch the Americans hit shots unlike LPGA events where they are rarely in contention or shown on TV. — Bob Rogers (@BobRoge321) September 30, 2019

This is a critical piece by @RandallMellGC but factual. I’m not interpreting it to mean that you didn’t work your butts off, but rather that the Koreans (Asians) have been far more dominant on the Ladies circuit. Not a buzz killer imo- just an alternative, factual opinion — Vuyo Ngwetsheni (@Vee3108) October 1, 2019

Others, however, have sided with the players, believing the article was wide of the mark and ill-timed.

I don’t agree with you, not woeful at all . I watch the LET and LPGA when they are televised and I think there are some wonderful Asian players yes but also some fantastic American and European golfers. Silly comment by you. — Liz Sutton (@buffsutton) October 1, 2019

His take is horrible. Love when a GC person personally attacks US & Euro lpga plyrs on the heels of an awesome event for women’s golf like the Solheim Cup. Randy should get slapped by his boss. — Paul Regali (@TheGhostofhogan) September 30, 2019