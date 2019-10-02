search
LPGA players' anger at 'unfair criticism'

Golf News

LPGA players' anger at ‘unfair criticism’

By Ryan Crombie01 October, 2019
Golf News Solheim Cup LPGA LPGA Tour Marina Alex Lizette Salas golf latest Golf Channel
Salas

A number of LPGA players have hit back at a Golf Channel report which labelled their tour performances as ‘woeful’.

American Solheim Cup players Lizette Salas and Marina Alex took umbrage to a story written by Golf Channel’s Randall Mell, which suggested that “Americans are not holding up their end of the bargain on tour”.

Statistics show that over the last ten years Korean’s have won more times on the LPGA Tour than Americans and Europeans combined (102-91).

• UK golf participation on the rise

• Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

Mell wrote that the women's game would be healthier if Americans and Europeans won more often on tour.

Marina Alex, who lost out to Suzann Pettersen at the last hole of the Solheim Cup, was not impressed and implied that Mell would find quotes from players hard to come by in the future.

The story, analysing the performance of Americans and Europeans on tour, comes in wake of the success of the Solheim Cup which saw women’s golf broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

The timing of the piece irked 30-year-old Salas, who stated that she would be happy to see the back of the coverage.

• WITB – Victor Perez uses latest PING gear to claim Dunhill victory

Despite a furious response from players, the article has received a mixed response among golf fans with some agreeing with Mell's points.

• Yet more good news for Donald Trump

Others, however, have sided with the players, believing the article was wide of the mark and ill-timed.

