Shanghai Qizhong Golf Club has come under fire over the state of the greens for this week’s LPGA event in China.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai is playing host to some of the best players in the world, but the condition of the golf course has raised eyebrows with many.

It was first noted by caddies and the players in the field, with Leona Maguire one of those taking to social media to share the damage to the putting surfaces at Shanghai Qizhong.

The broadcast from the opening two rounds then caught the attention of the public, with the greens across the golf course appearing to be burnt out in places.

On closer inspection from player images, it seems the green damage has also resulted in an uneven surface, no doubt making things hard for those in the field this week.

The LPGA have since addressed the course condition, via a statement obtained by Golf.com. It read: “We are aware of the course conditions at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

“The golf course superintendent, tournament team and the LPGA rules officials have worked diligently against extreme heat conditions this season in preparation for this week’s event.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and care for the course appropriately throughout the week.”

The week prior to the tournament taking place, daytime temperatures had not fallen below 30c in Shanghai, and for the most part this has continued into the event.

Despite the testing conditions, scoring has been impressive out on the golf course.

Minjee Lee carded a bogey-free seven-under-par amid the green problems on Thursday, and was clearly happy with her round one work.

“My drivers were pretty solid. Iron game was pretty good as well,” she said. “I feel like with how the greens are, the condition, I think I managed pretty well, to make, what, seven birdies. So it was nice day for me.”

Day two then belonged to Minami Katsu who carded a course record 11-under 61 on Friday to leave her at 13-under for the week, and two clear at the top of the leaderboard.

