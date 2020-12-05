Cristie Kerr and her caddie have been treated in hospital after a golf cart accident ahead of yesterday's second round of the Volunteers of America Classic.

According to a Golfweek report, Kerr, 43, and her caddie Matt Gelczis were taken to a nearby emergency room after the accident, which occurred early in the morning ahead of the second round of this week's event at the Old American Golf Club.

The pair spent several hours being treated for "multiple serious injuries" before being discharged in the afternoon.

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Could golf be exempt from future lockdowns?



• McIlroy responds to former Open champ's criticism

Kerr's husband, Erik Stevens, confirmed the news to Golfweek. The full extent of Kerr and Gelczis' injuries, as well as the circumstances that led to the accident, are not yet known.

Listen!

CRAIG CONNELLY ON CADDYING FOR CASEY, KAYMER, MONTY & CO.

Unsurprisingly, Kerr, who a carded a one-over 72 in the opening round, withdrew from the tournament after the incident and a large question mark now hangs over her participation in next week's US Women's Open.

• Popular English course to close permanently



• Gordon Sherry shares career regrets



Two of the American's 20 LPGA victories have come in the championship, in 2007 and 2010 respectively. She has played in every edition of the US Women's Open stretching back to 1998.

Kerr has also competed in nine Solheim Cups and is currently 109th on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.