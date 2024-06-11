Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The US Open will mark the end of the men’s qualifying campaign for the Olympic Games.

Collin Morikawa holds much of the Team USA cards at Pinehurst, whilst Nick Taylor will learn which Canadian he’ll team up with in France.

However, pressure is building on the women’s side with one team facing a potential shootout after a brutal rules blunder.

U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso is the leading Japanese player, ranked eighth in the world. But the 22-year-old has no idea who will head to Le National with her.

That’s because Nasa Hataoka has lost her grip on the second spot after being disqualified from last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

After opening with a 65, officials ruled that Hataoka took too long to find a lost ball on Friday, and subsequently, played her next shot from the wrong spot.

It means the 25-year-old fell to 20th in the Rolex Rankings, behind compatriot and rival Ayaka Furue – who jumped to world number 19.

Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita finished runner-up in a Japan LPGA event and moved up to No.21 in the world rankings.

That’s where this whole conundrum gets interesting.

The women’s Olympic qualifying system is based off the Rolex Rankings and two players per country can qualify for the 60-person Olympic event.

Up to four players can qualify from one country if enough players are inside the top 15.

But there are only two LPGA Tour events remaining before qualifying ends: this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic and next week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Furue is in the field for both, and Yamashita is scheduled to play on the Japan LPGA this week before the Women’s PGA next.

Hataoka, though, is not in the LPGA field this week. She will contest the major at Sahalee next week, but, ultimately, has one less opportunity to secure ranking points.

Let the battle commence.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.