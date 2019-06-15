LPGA star set for debut in Scotland

US Women’s Open winner Jeongeun Lee6 will make her debut at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club this August, joining major champs So Yeon Ryu, Cristie Kerr and Anna Nordqvist.



Jeongeun, who first hit the headlines for having the exact same name as five other Korean professional golfers, has since made the news for more than her interesting numerical name.

An LPGA rookie this year but a seven-time worldwide winner, Jeongeun, who is otherwise known as ‘6’ based on the fact that she is the sixth player with the same name to enter the Korean LPGA, is up to a career-high fifth on the Rolex Rankings after her recent breakthrough major victory.

• Uh-oh! Hank Haney defends his 'Lee' prediction

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

Joining her in the 156-strong player field, competing for $1.5 million which already includes Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall is Korean former Rolex Ranked No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, 20-time LPGA winner Kerr and two-time major winner Nordqvist from Sweden.

Ryu and Kerr are no strangers to visiting Scotland, both playing the last two editions since the event gained co-sanctioning rights between the LPGA and Ladies European Tour. Their best finishes both came in 2017 with Ryu finishing T11 and Kerr T4, having lead after the first day with a 66 (-6).

• USGA responds to talk of players boycotting US Open

Nordqvist by contrast will make only her second appearance but, as the final Solheim Cup qualifying event for Team Europe with the full team announced by captain Catriona Matthew at Gleneagles on Monday August 12, she will head to the Renaissance with added motivation as the five-time player currently sits just inside the automatic qualification spots.

“Scotland is the home of golf and I can’t wait to visit there for the first time in my career,” said the 23-year-old Jeongeun. “I’ve heard a lot about the style of Scottish links golf and the type of player you need to be to succeed there. I’m certainly excited to try a few different shots out and play a new event on my schedule.”



• New mum hoping to make impression at Ladies Scottish Open

Nordqvist added: “I can’t wait to return to Scotland for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. It is really cool for us to play at the same venue as the men and also interesting for the fans to see that we can do everything that they can. I have my eyes set on qualifying for the Solheim Cup and hopefully a good performance there can help secure my place.”

Tickets for the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open are free.