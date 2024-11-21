Sign up for our daily newsletter
The 2025 LPGA Tour schedule has been confirmed.
The 75th anniversary season will celebrate the LPGA’s legacy as the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports organisation with 35 events featuring the largest total prize fund in the tour’s history.
There will be a whopping $131 million up for grabs in 2025, which is up 90% from as recently as 2021.
The “improved geographical flow”, as LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan calls it, will take the tour’s finest to 14 states across the US, as well as 11 other countries, including a European swing in July and August that will see two majors played out, as well as two separate Asian swings at either end of the campaign.
“We’re excited to see even more thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for our partners, athletes and fans worldwide as we continue to celebrate and support the remarkable journey of women’s golf in our 75th year,” Samaan, who also revealed a number of changes for the new season, added.
2025 LPGA Tour schedule
January 30-February 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Lake Nona, Florida
February 6-9
Founders Cup
Bradenton, Florida
February 20-23
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam, Thailand
February 27-March 2
HSBC Women’s World Championship
Sentosa, Singapore
March 6-9
Blue Bay LPGA
Jian Lake, China
March 20-23
Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
Palos Verdes, California
March 27-30
Ford Championship
Whirlwind, Arizona
April 2-6
T-Mobile Match Play
Shadow Creek, Nevada
April 17-20
JM Eagle LA Championship
El Caballero, California
April 24-27
THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP
Carlton Woods, Texas
May 1-4
Black Desert Championship
Black Desert, Utah
May 8-11
Mizuho Americas Open
Liberty National, New Jersey
May 22-25
Riviera Maya Open
Mayakoba, Mexico
May 29-June 1
US WOMEN’S OPEN
Erin Hills, Wisconsin
June 6-8
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Sea View, New Jersey
June 12-15
Meijer LPGA Classic
Blythefield, Michigan
June 19-22
KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Fields Ranch, Texas
June 26-29
Dow Championship
Midland, Michigan
July 10-13
AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Evian, France
July 24-27
ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open
Dundonald, Scotland
July 31-August 3
AIG WOMEN’S OPEN
Royal Porthcawl, Wales
August 14-17
The Standard Portland Classic
Course TBD, Oregon
August 21-24
CPKC Women’s Open
Mississaugua, Canada
August 28-31
FM Global Championship
TPC Boston, Massachussetts
September 11-14
Kroger Queen City Championship
TPC River’s Bend, Ohio
September 18-21
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Pinnacle, Arkansas
October 1-4
Lotte Championship
Hoakalei, Hawaii
October 9-12
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Qizhong Garden, China
October 16-19
BMW Ladies Championship
Course TBD, Republic of Korea
October 23-26
Hanwha LifePlus International Crown
Goyang-si, Republic of Korea
October 30-November 2
Maybank Championship
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
November 6-9
Toto Japan Classic
Seta, Japan
November 13-16
The Annika
Pelican, Florida
November 20-23
CME Group Tour Championship
Tiburon, Florida
December 12-14
Grant Thornton Invitational
Tiburon, Florida
