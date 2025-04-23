Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The opening major of the LPGA Tour season, the Chevron Championship, will be without one of its biggest names this week.

Reigning champion and world No.1 Nelly Korda headlines the field at The Club at Carlton Woods, in Texas, for the first of five marquee events in the women’s season.

But fans of two-time tour winner Rose Zhang will be disappointed.

The 21-year-old is set to miss yet another event due to a neck injury that kept her out of last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

It means Zhang has played just twice this season. She started the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions before missing the cut at the Ford Championship in March.

The world No.20 then appeared at the T-Mobile Match Play in early April but succumbed to injury during her second-round match.

“I had a problem last week and then it like just extended to this week,” Zhang said after her first match at Shadow Creek, “and my neck problems kind of get pretty bad.”

Two weeks ago, the Stanford student shared a detailed update on social media.

“This post is a little recap of my life to share with everyone,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a bit disappointing as I processed a little bit of the last couple weeks on and off the golf course.

“Safe to say, things haven’t been too hot for me in the golf realm, and I found myself struggling to compete in high spirits due to an injury. Just remember, this isn’t a sob story.

“While this period is unique and frustrating, I find great optimism in getting better and working hard to compete at the highest level.

“Thank you so so much to my team, sponsors, family, and friends for supporting me in this process. It’s going to be a long and patient ride, but it’s always a blessing to do what I do and have what I have.

“That being said, I will be pulling out of the JM Eagle event in LA to help aid my recovery. Hope to see y’all soon”.

Zhang missed the cut at the Chevron Championship last year before another missed cut followed at the US Women’s Open.

Her best result in the event remains a T11 finish as low amateur in 2020.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.