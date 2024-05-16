Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

You can add Lucas Glover to the list of golfers concerned about the direction the PGA Tour is heading in.

Speaking on his own SiriusXM radio show, the former US Open champion was scathing about the amount of power now wielded by the game’s top players, insisting that they are the wrong people to making decisions on the future of the sport.

Glover was reacting to news of Jimmy Dunne’s decision to resign from the PGA Tour board earlier this week.

Dunne stood down in frustration over a lack of “meaningful progress” in turning the framework agreement, unveiled to much fanfare and shock last June, into an actual deal between the tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, Rory McIlroy described Dunne’s decision as “a huge loss” for the PGA Tour, a sentiment echoed by Glover.

“We (golfers) have no business having the majority (on the board),” he said. “Tour players play golf. Businessmen run business. They don’t tell us how to hit 7-irons. We shouldn’t be telling them how to run a business.

“We’re about to launch a huge, huge, huge enterprise and a for-profit company that all the players are going to own a part of, and we don’t have the smartest possible people there to help us guide us in the right direction. That’s scary.”

This isn’t the first time Glover has spoken up about the situation the tour finds itself in. Last August, for example, he described changes to the tour’s schedule as “silly” and “contrived”.

“I’m at a point in my career now where my future and my family’s future hinges on this, these decisions that are about to be made,” he said. “So that’s why I’ve decided in the last few months to start speaking up.

“But the Board situation and the way they’re going to reach these decisions now is backwards. It’s 100% backwards. A lot of my peers and a lot of other tour players aren’t going to be agree with me but the proof’s in the pudding. We had an opportunity to get this done and it didn’t get done.

“And now we’re losing the people that are the most effective and already had it done to be frank.”

