Fresh off winning a second-straight Ryder Cup with Team Europe in New York, Luke Donald has refused to rule out taking on the captaincy for a third time in 2027.

Donald cemented himself as an all-time great at Bethpage Black, becoming the first European captain since Tony Jacklin in 1987 to win the Ryder Cup home and away.

Now the questions is whether Donald has plans to once again lead Team Europe in 2027, after the Englishman was met with calls of ‘Two more years!’ following Sunday’s win.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Donald said: “It hasn’t even crossed my mind yet.”

He continued: “I have to sit down and think things through. I won’t rule it out, but I want to kind of enjoy this one.”

While Donald is yet to make a decision on whether he will remain as the man in charge, the skipper did reveal that he was open to providing his input to help the team.

“I was happy to take that challenge on,” said Donald. I’ve done own home, I’ve done one away. I don’t feel there is much more to prove.

“I obviously understand, too, how important the Ryder Cup is and, if I can help in any way, I would definitely consider it…

“I’ve got to see. I’ve still got some time to think about that and, if I didn’t do it, who would do it? And all that kind of stuff. You know, there’s some personal considerations myself.”

Donald has earned plenty of praise during his time as the man in charge, most notably from his US counterpart Keegan Bradley, who spoke highly of the European captain in the aftermath.

“I was going up against an incredible team, and you know, in my eyes, I think he’s the best European Ryder Cup Captain of all time, Luke Donald,” Bradley said.

“I mean, he won home and away, and he won a Ryder Cup in New York in Bethpage. I think he’s an incredible leader.

“He’s really quiet, and I think he was able to kind of come out of his shell, I guess, a little in these Ryder Cup years.

“I think he turned this European Team into a really unstoppable force, especially the first two days, and you know, in my eyes, I think he’s the best European Ryder Cup captain ever.

“I was really excited to go up against him, but I knew it was going to be tough to beat him.”

