search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLuke Donald and Zach Johnson mark year until Ryder Cup

Golf News

Luke Donald and Zach Johnson mark year until Ryder Cup

By Jamie Hall03 October, 2022
Zach Johnson Luke Donald Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf & Country Club
Luke Donald Zach Johnson Year To Go Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson took part in a challenge with junior and disabled golfers to mark a year to go until the contest kicks off.

The pair visited Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the host for next year’s match, for the “Captain’s Challenge”.

Donald and Johnson were joined by 12 members of the Federazione Italiana Golf’s (FIG) elite under-18 team and four members of the elite disabled team for the four-hole match.

The event launched the Year To Go celebrations, with two days of activities taking place in Rome to mark 12 months until the tournament visits Italy for the first time.

• Nicklaus launches first European residential project

• Fleetwood blasts "silly" LIV lawsuit

It was also the first joint appearance by the two captains since their appointments earlier this year.

“Legacy is a really important part of the Ryder Cup,” said Donald.

“Having the Ryder Cup here will hopefully garner new interest in the game and encourage a new generation to take up golf. We saw some amazing golf from the players today. It was a fantastic way to kick off this week.

“The Ryder Cup is a huge deal in golf. It is our biggest team event which brings in viewers who don’t even play golf because of the great rivalry and history. So today is a great way to start the Year To Go and tell people what an amazing event the Ryder Cup is.”

The contestants were split into two teams for the event, which ended in a tie.

Both captains watched the fourball matches tee off before playing the par-3 17th with each group.

• DeChambeau sends message to critics

• Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie

“Today was fun,” Johnson added.

“It was something different, something unique. I think the beauty of this game and the Ryder Cup is that a year in advance we can play golf with kids who love the game, and we can showcase it in a cool way.

“It was very special. I was little jealous of some of their swings and their youth. They all have big aspirations and they are competitors. They were fist pumping and helping each other read putts, so there was a great team atmosphere. It was great to see their big smiles.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Zach Johnson

Related Articles - Luke Donald

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow