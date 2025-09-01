Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald has completed his European Ryder Cup team ahead of the trip to Bethpage Black later this month.

Donald announced his captain’s picks in a press conference on Monday, with all six returning to the team having helped the Europeans win convincingly in Rome two years ago.

Shane Lowry was Donald’s first pick, and he was joined by Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka.

There had been doubt surrounding the selection of Straka, after the Austrian’s name was left off the entry list for next week’s BMW PGA Championship.

It is expected that the trip to Wentworth will once again act as a warm-up for the European team, a formula Donald used two years ago.

• Matt Wallace breaks down in gut-wrenching Ryder Cup interview

• 6 big Ryder Cup questions that still need to be answered

Straka however looks set not to compete in the DP World Tour’s flagship event, raising concerns that he would not be one of the six picks.

Donald opted to go with the PGA Tour star though, with Straka making his second Ryder Cup appearance in New York.

Elsewhere, Fitzpatrick returns to the fold having impressed in back-to-back weeks on the DP World Tour at the Betfred British Masters and Omega European Masters.

Two years on from bursting onto the scene, European starlet Aberg is also back in the European fold, as is fellow Scandinavian Hovland.

Lowry will make the third Ryder Cup appearance of his career, having once again been selected by Donald.

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

Rahm was forced to rely on a captain’s pick for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, after playing the majority of his golf on the LIV setup this campaign.

The Spaniard heads into the Ryder Cup fresh of winning a season-long double on the LIV circuit, after he followed up his individual title win by securing the Team Championship with Legion XIII.

Those selected on Monday join the six already qualified via the European Ryder Cup standings.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard all earned their places automatically.

The team sheet for Donald is a similar to the one who used to prevail in Rome, with the only change Rasmus Hojgaard coming in to replace his twin brother Nicolai.

Check out the full European team below:

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Ludvig Aberg

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sepp Straka

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.