Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald insists he was talking to his own players, not addressing the US side, when he made talked about prize money during his speech at the Ryder Cup’s opening ceremony.

Donald, returning as European captain after leading the side to victory in Rome two years ago, raised eyebrows at the event’s curtain-raiser when he appeared to throw two not-so-subtle jabs at the US team over the payments they are receiving for playing at Bethpage this week.

“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” said Donald, whose side are not being compensated for their invovlement. “It’s about pride. It’s about representing your flag, your shirt, and the legacy you leave behind. We play for our families, our teammates, our countries and our continent, and for the generations before us who made this event what it is today.”

He later returned to the topic, when he added: “We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy. Purpose. Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

• Bradley explains decision to let DeChambeau lead US charge

• Jon Rahm responds to Ryder Cup weight loss heckle

Most who heard those remarks interpreted them as jabs at the Americans. Not so, according to the man behind the podium.

“It wasn’t directed at the US,” insisted Donald. “My speech was directed at my players. I wrote that speech six months ago maybe.

“We have been very consistent where we stand and what we play for. We’re not concerned about what the US are doing.”

Pressed on whether or not captains themselves should be compensated for their role in the match, Donald added: “I’m going to stick with my team. I think if the captain gets compensated and the players don’t, that’s a little bit murky. So no.”

• ‘Frustrated’ Matt Fitzpatrick addresses past Ryder Cup struggles

• McEwan: The maturing and making of Rory McIlroy

Elsewhere, the Englishman refused to rule out the possibility of not using all 12 of his players on Friday.

Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Rasmus Hojgaard will all sit out the morning foursomes and, according to Donald, it’s not out of the question that one or more of them may not see any action during the first day of competition.

“I think there’s always that scenario,” he said. “You’d hope you wouldn’t have to. I certainly didn’t have to do that in Rome with the lead we had on Friday.

“But there’s always a situation that that could occur, and we’ll be ready for any kind of situation.”

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content