Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Luke Donald insists he was talking to his own players, not addressing the US side, when he made talked about prize money during his speech at the Ryder Cup’s opening ceremony.
Donald, returning as European captain after leading the side to victory in Rome two years ago, raised eyebrows at the event’s curtain-raiser when he appeared to throw two not-so-subtle jabs at the US team over the payments they are receiving for playing at Bethpage this week.
“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” said Donald, whose side are not being compensated for their invovlement. “It’s about pride. It’s about representing your flag, your shirt, and the legacy you leave behind. We play for our families, our teammates, our countries and our continent, and for the generations before us who made this event what it is today.”
He later returned to the topic, when he added: “We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy. Purpose. Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”
• Bradley explains decision to let DeChambeau lead US charge
• Jon Rahm responds to Ryder Cup weight loss heckle
Most who heard those remarks interpreted them as jabs at the Americans. Not so, according to the man behind the podium.
“It wasn’t directed at the US,” insisted Donald. “My speech was directed at my players. I wrote that speech six months ago maybe.
“We have been very consistent where we stand and what we play for. We’re not concerned about what the US are doing.”
Pressed on whether or not captains themselves should be compensated for their role in the match, Donald added: “I’m going to stick with my team. I think if the captain gets compensated and the players don’t, that’s a little bit murky. So no.”
• ‘Frustrated’ Matt Fitzpatrick addresses past Ryder Cup struggles
• McEwan: The maturing and making of Rory McIlroy
Elsewhere, the Englishman refused to rule out the possibility of not using all 12 of his players on Friday.
Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Rasmus Hojgaard will all sit out the morning foursomes and, according to Donald, it’s not out of the question that one or more of them may not see any action during the first day of competition.
“I think there’s always that scenario,” he said. “You’d hope you wouldn’t have to. I certainly didn’t have to do that in Rome with the lead we had on Friday.
“But there’s always a situation that that could occur, and we’ll be ready for any kind of situation.”
• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses