Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
As the race for the Ryder Cup heats up, Luke Donald won’t be ruling out any in-form European as part of his meticulous selection process.
Not least the former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra.
The 25-year-old Spaniard Chacarra claimed the Hero Indian Open title in March at DLF Golf & Country Club, known as the most unforgiving course on the DP World Tour.
A T4 finish at the Volvo China Open and a T11 at the Hainan Open Classic followed, securing Chacarra a a place at next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
• Ryder Cup vice-captain addresses Jon Rahm concern
• PGA of America announces huge Ryder Cup gesture
He had been due to play here in this week’s Turkish Airlines Open, but will instead head to North Carolina for only the second major start of his fledgling professional career.
“Everyone’s on the radar,” European captain Donald told bunkered.co.uk before his first round here at the Regnum Carya Resort.
“Anyone European who wins, I’m always sending them a message of congratulations and keeping in contact. We’ll keep an eye on Eugenio, a young talent who played college golf in Oklahoma State. Winning on a difficult golf course like India, that shows a lot and we’ll keep an eye on him.”
Chacarra joined LIV Golf as one of the world’s leading amateurs back in 2022 but left the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in controversial circumstances late last year.
• Pro raises hopes of surprise LIV Golf and DP World Tour deal
• Victor Dubuisson: ‘I was tired of pro golf – now I have a completely different life’
He has long reiterated his dream to play in a Ryder Cup and caused a stir when he claimed LIV was only delivering for his bank account – rather than allowing him to pursue his lofty ambitions.
“It’s frustrating,” he said, “but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me.”
Chacarra’s impressive performances on the DP World Tour have led him to 14th position in the early Race to Dubai standings.
The top ten players not already exempt by the season’s end earn a dual-PGA Tour card, which Chacarra will be eligible for having served a one-year suspension from the US circuit for his LIV affiliaton.
Before that, however, he may just have to do something special in these upcoming majors to really give captain Donald something to thing about ahead of September’s match at Bethpage Black.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses