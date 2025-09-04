Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sepp Straka will be the only European Ryder Cup player absent from next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Straka was handed a captain’s pick by Luke Donald earlier this week, with the Austrian returning to the European fold to make his second Ryder Cup appearance.

There had been doubts over the Austrian’s availability in the build-up to the selections, with his name missing from the entry list at the BMW PGA Championship.

The event at Wentworth saw all 12 European players come together in 2023, and the same was expected this time around.

This raised question marks over Straka’s availability, but the PGA Tour star was named by Donald during this week’s announcement.

Since then, the European captain has been quizzed over the Austrian’s absence from the Wentworth field, with the Englishman revealing that Straka and his wife welcomed their child prematurely in recent weeks.

“Yeah, everything is okay,” Donald said, providing a positive update of Straka at the Amgen Irish Open. “I don’t think an official announcement has been made, but him and his wife welcomed their baby a few weeks ago prematurely.

“Everything is going extremely well with their baby. He just doesn’t want to be so far away. I think that’s only fair.

“Had many conversations with Sepp. He’s very motivated. He’s going to be continuing to work on his game hard. He’ll join us for the practice trip. But that’s the reason why he won’t be in Wentworth.”

On the PGA Tour Straka skipped the BMW Championship last month due to personal reasons.

He then returned a week later to play the season-ending Tour Championship, with his next start expected to be on the Ryder Cup stage at Bethpage Black.

He was in attendance via video call for Monday’s team announcement alongside Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Discussing his re-call to the team, Straka said: “Yeah, it’s incredible just watching those videos that you just showed. It gets you really excited.

“You think that making a Ryder Cup would just be checking off a list. But no, it just makes you want to be there so much more the next time around and really thrilled to be a part of this team.”

