Much has been said about the New York crowd that will greet Team Europe at Bethpage Black, but Luke Donald believes the home team may also need to be wary.

Keegan Bradley’s team are expected to be backed by a raucous following in New York, which will no doubt prove a tough test for the away team.

Donald’s team have been putting in the preparation to make sure they are ready to deal with the US faithful, having even reverted to VR headsets to simulate potential crowd abuse.

It is not just the Europeans who could receive fan backlash though. Euro captain Donald feels there is added pressure on the home team to perform due to high ticket costs and the US players being paid to compete for the very first time.

“We all know how high the ticket prices are, averaging out at around $750 each,” Donald said per The Telegraph.

“So it’s going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four. If the US players are getting paid, and they aren’t performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it.”

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the PGA of America’s decision to pay the US team at Bethpage Black.

In total, each playing member will be handed $500,000, with $300,000 going to charity and $200,000 directly to each player as stipend.

On the other side of the coin, the Europeans have opted not to play for a fee, seemingly giving the away team a moral victory before a ball has even been hit.

Discussing the Euro’s decision not to receive payment, Donald added: “A couple hundred thousand dollars to them isn’t a lot of money in the grand scheme of things.

“Those weeks of the Ryder Cup, they are the best weeks. There’s so much more to them. We certainly don’t need any motivation or monetary rewards to get us up.

“Their voices are important. Everyone was like, ‘we haven’t even considered playing for money for that event. We just don’t see that. We understand what it represents. We have a great purpose, and that’s really enough for us’.”

