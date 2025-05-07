Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald could scarcely have dreamed up a better leaderboard at Augusta National.

With only three holes to play during last month’s surreal Masters Sunday, the three leading Europeans – Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg – were separated by a shot and the major was wide open.

The only thing we knew for certain, however, was that a green jacket was coming back to the continent.

“I was happy anyway,” Donald says. “It was nice to end the run of seven consecutive US major winners.”

• Victor Dubuisson: ‘I was tired of pro golf – now I have a completely different life’

• Ryder Cup vice-captain addresses Jon Rahm concern

Of course, McIlroy’s grand slam-clinching triumph ultimately came at the expense of Rose, who has now been the bridesmaid in each of the last two majors.

And as magnanimous as Rose was – and always has been – in defeat, it was understandably a challenge to find the right words for the Englishman after such heroic charge but agonising near miss in a playoff.

“It was a difficult message to write,” Donald told bunkered.co.uk speaking here at the Turkish Airlines Open, where Rose is a two-time past champion.

“It was so much good stuff in what he did. Ten birdies on a Sunday at Augusta is pretty amazing.

“Obviously, very bitter sweet. Second in the last major at Troon in July and then second in the next major. He’s doing a lot of great things. He’s still one of the world’s best. He’s competing at the highest level under the highest pressure and he’ll be happy with where his game is.

“Disappointed he doesn’t have a green jacket – but it was an amazing Sunday. To watch Rory with all the highs and lows he went through but it was good for golf.”

At this stage, it appears not a case of whether a then 45-year-old Rose will be in New York in September – but how many points he could win in blue and gold at Bethpage.

• Turkish Airlines Open 2025: Prize money payout in full

• You can now buy Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam winning irons

He was the experienced head that Donald needed at Marco Simone in 2023, guiding rookie Robert MacIntyre expertly through his daunting first match against the Americans.

And while he’s hugely fancied to lead Europe as captain at Adare Manor in 2027 – he could prove a vital figure in Donald’s side in what would be his seventh Ryder Cup as a player.

“The environment’s tough but he’s been through it throughout his career,” Donald added.

“He’s proved himself in big moments. He understands how to handle situations that are very difficult. Anyone who has that much experience and has been through it – that’s certainly worth something.”

While Donald is assessing some of the rising European talent here at the stunning Regnum Carya resort in Antayla, Rose is in Philadelphia for the Truist Championship, a $20million signature event on the PGA Tour.

Speaking at the RBC Heritage last month, Rose reflected candidly on more Masters heartbreak.

“Having been in that situation before and even more this time, I could really sense what it would be like to win it,” he said. “I was right there on the edge of winning it obviously.

“I certainly don’t feel down in any way, shape or form because of the performance I was able to put in and how I was able to feel putting in that performance, but – I don’t know what the right word is – tormented probably by the thought of what might have been.”

There would, of course, be few more popular winners than Rose at Quail Hollow, the Charlotte course preparing to stage next week’s PGA Championship.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.