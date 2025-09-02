Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Alex Noren will be in New York for this month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after being named as a European vice-captain by Luke Donald.

Noren will join up with Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, José María Olazábal and Thomas Bjorn as part of Donald’s support team.

The Swede may well have had last-ditch hopes of making the team as a player after securing victory at the Betfred British Masters late last month.

Donald however opted to go with Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka and Matt Fitzpatrick as his six picks.

Noren will still be involved in the locker room though, having been handed a non-playing role by returning captain Donald.

His last involvement on the Ryder Cup stage came in 2018, when Noren featured as a player, helping the Europeans defeat their American rivals in Paris.

“It was a big shock when I found out,” Noren said. “I didn’t expect it at all. I want to bring a good attitude to the team room. Bring some knowledge. I’ve been in this game a long time.

“This Ryder Cup is going to be one of the toughest ones to win because of where it is. It’s going to be a very tough crowd, but I think that can feed our players as well.

“All of us who are part of the team have played a lot in America, so we’re used to the fans, we’re used to the courses, the course setups.

“We don’t get to be part of team events that often. We all know how much it means for everybody who’s part of it, and who has played on it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Welcoming Noren into the backroom staff, Donald said: “Alex brings a lot to the table, he is obviously a Ryder Cup player himself, having played in 2018 in France, and he has played on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour at a very high level.

“I am excited to have him on board with the team and he just couldn’t have been happier, more honoured, to take the role.

“He will do everything that he can to help the team. He’s a humble guy, it’s never about Alex. It’s always about the team and I just think he has great characteristics, which will be vital for his role as a Vice Captain.

“I love Alex’s demeanour, his work ethic, how he goes about things. He prepares as well as anyone when it comes to his golf. And you know that is important.

“There’s a bond there with some of the Scandinavian players on our team, but he gets along so well with everyone.

“He is a good friend of mine, we practise together at the Bears Club where other players who are going to be on that team also practise. So he has a great familiarity with a lot of the guys and I think that’s really useful.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.