Luke Donald has (almost) got the full band back together.

Francesco Molinari has been named the fourth European vice-captain for Bethpage in September, with Donald adding another member of his trusty crew from the 2023 victory in Rome.

Molinari joins his brother Edoardo, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn as the fourth assistant ahead of the looming match in New York.

The 42-year-old, who created history by becoming the first European to win all five matches in a Ryder Cup back in December, is relishing his new role in the away match.

“I’m very happy to be part of the team again,” Molinari said. “I really enjoyed being part of Luke’s backroom team in Rome and trying to help the players.

“Luke is a very smart, switched on individual. It’s been great to see at first-hand how much he is putting into being the captain. He did the same two years ago and he’s doing it now. He leads by example so that passion trickles down to the players.

“It is going to be a big challenge at Bethpage. Everyone will give their best and I am very happy to be able to give my contribution to the team.”

Donald is thrilled to bring Molinari’s wining mentality back into the European setup.

“Francesco knows how to win Ryder Cups, having been on three winning teams, and I think that’s really important for us,” he said. “We obviously have a tough task ahead of us trying to win away in New York.

“I think he brings a very calm head. He is someone who listens a lot and has good ideas. He speaks up when he feels like he needs to.

“I love his demeanour. He just doesn’t seem to get too flustered. He doesn’t seem to get too high or too low. I think that’s going to be important in a place like New York, an away Ryder Cup.

“So I love what he brings and I’m very excited that he’s a part of the team again.”

The only assistant from the 2023 victory yet to be appointed is Nicolas Colsaerts.

“If there’s one thing that makes me keep an eye on everything it’s the possibility of being involved again,” Colsaerts told bunkered.co.uk in May.

“It’s the best week in golf. It’s the best thing to be a part of. You feel alive the whole week. I know the US and New York is going to be different but there’s nothing that makes you feel alive like it. I’d like to think I have a good chance to be a part of it.

“But its up to Luke – let’s just hope he makes the right decision!”

