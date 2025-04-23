Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald has named his third vice-captain for this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

The Englishman has already selected Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari for his backroom team and has opted for another experienced veteran.

José María Olazábal, the last captain to lead Team Europe to victory on US soil in 2012, will return to the vice-captain role for a fifth time in September.

The 59-year-old was a member of Donald’s staff at Marco Simone in 2023, when the hosts defeated the United States in comfortable fashion.

He previously performed the role in 2008, 2010 and 2014, while as a player, Olazábal represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on seven occasions from 1987 to 2006.

“When Luke approached me and asked me about the possibility of being a vice-captain again, I have to be honest, I thought about it for a while because, you know, being in New York, it’s not going to be easy,” the Spaniard said.

“But the Ryder Cup is very close to my heart. I have wonderful memories about this event, so I said yes.

“It’s really hard to win away from home in the United States. In New York, we know the crowds are going to be very loud and the golf course will be set up in favour of the US team – we’ll have to handle that, too.

“I think there is not any bigger challenge for a golfer than facing a Ryder Cup away from home and we have to be mentally prepared for that.”

Donald added: “I am delighted to welcome José María back to the Vice Captain role. He is synonymous with European golf and the Ryder Cup and everything it represents. So, to have him back as part of my backroom team is incredibly positive for us.

“He bleeds blue and gold like nobody else. His passion for the Ryder Cup is second to none. He is just an inspiration to so many players, which made such a difference in Rome.

“It’s also extremely important for us to know we have the last captain to have won on foreign soil on our side.

“I was part of that team as a player and got to witness his never-give-up attitude and the inspiration he drew from Seve that week.

“There might be some tough times in New York when we all need that experience, that passion and that mentality.”

Olazábal’s partnership with the late, great Seve Ballesteros remains the most successful in Ryder Cup history, contributing 12 points from their 15 outings.

During his entire Ryder Cup career, Olazábal played 31 matches, winning 18 of them and returning 20.5 points in total for Team Europe.

John Turnbull