Luke Donald named his six European Ryder Cup captain’s picks on Monday, with Matt Wallace not included.

Wallace was making a last-ditch attempt to catch Donald’s eye at the Omega European Masters as defending champion last weekend.

The Englishman fell just short though, ending his week in the Swiss Alps in a tie for second, two shots short of Thriston Lawrence.

In the aftermath Wallace broke down in tears when quizzed on the Ryder Cup, with the Englishman expecting to just miss out once more, having been controversially left out in 2018.

“I’ll never give up on the Ryder Cup,” an emotional Wallace explained to Sky Sports. “I just won’t.”

A day later Wallace’s fate was officially sealed, after Donald named Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka and Matt Fitzpatrick as his six picks.

The captain was more than aware of Wallace’s gut-wrenching interview in Switzerland, and admitted letting the Englishman down proved a tricky conversation.

“It was an extremely difficult call to make to Matt,” Donald explained. “I watched the golf yesterday, I saw his emotion.

“It just shows what it means to Europeans, to represent the flag, to represent that crest. It is the difficult part of the job to call these people that have played their heart out for 12 months and think they have done enough.

“I really hope some of those near misses will be part of the team in two years’ time at Adar [Manor]. Just make it more inspirational and give them more confidence to keep going.

“It certainly could have gone different ways this time, but I am thrilled with the 12 we have.”

The six captain’s picks make up the second half of the team after the automatic qualifiers earn their places last month.

The skipper selections will join auto qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton in New York.

