Luke Donald has revealed that he’s agreed to a Ryder Cup rule change that would allow Keegan Bradley to delegate his captaincy if he chooses to play at Bethpage Black.

In past duels, only captains have been allowed to give on-course advice to players during matches.

But now, after it emerged Bradley could become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, an amendment to a crucial clause in the captains’ agreement has been made.

Captains will now be allowed to designate one vice-captain to communicate on decisions with players inside the ropes, effectively freeing up Bradley to focus on his matches – should he choose to play.

Donald confirmed the change, which was first reported by the Telegraph, with reporters at the Belfry ahead of the British Masters, where the two-year qualification battle for his European team ends.

“Kerry Haigh [the PGA of America’s Chief Championship officer] and David Garland [the Director of Tour Operations on the DP World Tour] looked at the captain’s agreement, and I met with them back in Turkey,” Donald explained.

“‘There’s a chance if Keegan could play and if he does, is there a chance you could give off the captaincy to a vice captain? And that’s a fair enough statement. At that time Keegan, had not won the Travelers but he was still a top 20 in the world and there was a chance he could be a playing captain.

“We do something similar with the Team Cup. Justin [Rose] and Tommy [Fleetwood], once they come off the course, they take over as captain. It’s something that easy to agree to.”

Bradley announces his six wild cards next Wednesday and the 39-year-old – currently 11th in the US standings and playing in the season-ending Tour Championship – must decide whether he is one of the 12 best American players, and if he can perform a dual role.

It is a dilemma that his European counterparts certainly won’t envy.

“Well, if I play well this week, who knows?” Donald said. “But no, it’s not something I’ve had to worry about. We’ve talked about that and it will be interesting. We will know in a week’s time if he’ll be a playing captain or just a captain.

“They certainly talked about from the beginning that they had a plan in place that this could be something they do where he is a playing captain.

“Logistically they have that figured out. It’s you have to him now.”

In an interview with bunkered.co.uk, Brandt Snedeker admitted he has changed his mind over Bradley being a playing captain. Four months ago, he didn’t think it was possible. Now he’s convinced it is.

“I kind of changed my tune on that,” Snedeker said. “I feel like Keegan can do both. I feel like we can help him.”

It is assumed that Jim Furyk could be the designated assistant if Bradley does tee it up at Bethpage.

“Having Jim has been huge,” Snedeker added. “As somebody who’s been a Ryder Cup captain and had a tonne of experience, he’s been unbelievable in these meetings we’ve been having about helping us understand what it’s going to look like the week of. I think he can do both.

“We have contingency plans to make sure that we have everything covered so that come Friday morning when that first tee ball is hit, we know exactly what we’re going to try to accomplish.”

