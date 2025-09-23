Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The US Ryder Cup team will be paid to play at Bethpage Black this week, but the same cannot be said for the Europeans.

The PGA of America announced last year that Keegan Bradley’s 12 players would become the first team in Ryder Cup history to be paid to compete on the match play stage.

In total, the Americans will receive $500,000 each, which includes a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 going to charity.

The Europeans meanwhile will continue to compete for free, and captain Luke Donald has revealed that this has left him ‘proud’ of his 12 players.

“This [payment] came up and I wanted to get ahead of it and talk to the 12 guys in Rome when it looked like the US were going to do something different with payments,” Donald told Sky Sports.

• How Europe tamed New York to win the Ryder Cup

• Keegan Bradley defends US team over $500k Ryder Cup payments

“Every one of them was just like ‘we don’t want to get paid – this isn’t a week to get paid’. We have such a strong purpose in this team and what we play for.

“To be honest, we reinvest some of that money back into the experience of these guys.

“I feel like if you have those experiences that you remember for the rest of your life, that’s worth more than a couple hundred thousand dollars in the back of your pocket.”

His US counterpart Bradley faced a whole host of questions surrounding the payments when carrying out his first media duty of the week in New York on Monday.

Defending the move, the American skipper told reporters: “I think a lot of good is going to come from this.

• Ryder Cup hero announces retirement from golf

• Rory McIlroy takes jab at Ryder Cup rival Bryson DeChambeau

“I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great…

“I think the goal here was that the charity dollars hadn’t been raised in 25, 26 years, and that’s what we started out doing.

“Again, we did a lot of what the Presidents Cup did, and these players are going to do the right thing and do a lot of really good with this money.”

Bradley admitted he would be personally donating all of his $500,000 to charity, but he was unable to confirm what stance his players will take.

He added: “I think for everyone it’s a personal decision. A lot of guys aren’t comfortable sharing what they’re going to do with their money, but we’re going to donate.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.