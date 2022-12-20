search
Golf News

Luxury estate launches Ryder Cup bid

By Jamie Hall20 December, 2022
Ryder Cup Luton Hoo
Luton Hoo Ryder Cup

An English country estate has launched ambitious plans to host the Ryder Cup in 2031 or 2035.

Proposals have been lodged with Central Bedfordshire Council to build a championship course at Luton Hoo with the aim of bringing the biennial clash back to the country for the first time in three decades.

The estate’s owner Arora Group believes the venue could become a regular stop on the DP World Tour, according to Luton Today.

• Legendary caddie tips Tiger for Ryder Cup spot

• Golf fans react to Fitzpatrick SPOTY snub

“Our acquisition of Luton Hoo hotel, golf and spa was always with the intention to curate a luxury leisure and hospitality experience on the estate,” said chairman Surinder Arora.

“We want to continue building on the already rich history of Luton Hoo and to ensure that any future investment into the premises will bring economic benefit to Bedfordshire and surrounding areas.

“Hosting the Ryder Cup, potentially in either 2031 or 2035 would raise the profile of the area to a global audience. The opportunity to bid to host a Ryder Cup at Luton Hoo is a very real and realistic ambition.”

The development is out for consultation and will be decided by the local authority’s planning committee.

• WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to Charlie mishit

• Patrick Reed files amended lawsuit for $820million

It is the second yet-to-be-built venue to throw its hat into the ring for the 2031 event. Plans for a course at Hulton Park in Bolton were initially thrown out but have since been granted following a public inquiry.

bunkered.co.uk exclusively revealed earlier this year the Belfry is plotting a bid to host the Ryder Cup for a fifth time in 2035.

