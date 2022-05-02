search
Lydia Ko blames final round struggles on "that time of the month"

Golf News

Lydia Ko blames final round struggles on “that time of the month”

By bunkered.co.uk02 May, 2022
Lydia Ko Palos Verdes Championship LPGA women's golf Tour News Golf Channel
Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko left TV viewers - and her interviwer - speechless when she revealed what caused her to receive treatment during the final round of last week’s LPGA event. 

Cameras captured the former world No.1 getting her back worked on during the last loop of the Palos Verdes Championship, where she finished two shots behind eventual winner Marina Alex.

In a live post-round interview, the Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz asked the Kiwi what had caused her to call on her physio Chris Wicker – and let’s just say he wasn’t expecting the answer he got.

“It’s that time of the month,” said Ko, 25. “I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you.

“When that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

A stunned Foltz could only reply “uh, thanks” to which a laughing Ko added: “I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is.” 

Watch the full exchange for yourself:

Ko’s third-place finish at the Palos Verdes Championship continued her excellent 2022. She won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January – her 17th LPGA victory – and has finished no worse than T25 in the seven events she has played on the world’s most lucrative female circuit.

She’s currently fifth on the Race To CME Globe standings and third on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

