Lynx Golf pledges support to NHS coronavirus heroes

A British-based golf equipment company has launched a new initiative to thank the workers of the NHS who have been selflessly risking their own health and lives to treat those affected by coronavirus.

For the next three months, Lynx Golf is pledging 20% of the value of every online order over £50 (excluding VAT) to a fund for the support of NHS staff.

The company will gather the funds and “source a worthy arm or sector of the NHS” to donate them to.

“We all recognise the destruction that COVID-19 is having,” explained company owner Stephanie Zinser. “We have seen unprecedented loss of loved ones, jobs, earnings, livelihoods.

“We also realise that amongst all the chaos, there are those who remain steadfast in their resolve and determination to see as many of us survive this global catastrophe as possible, and given our place as the only global British golf manufacturer, it is only right and fitting that we support those who support us in the UK.”

Zinser added that Lynx Golf has also been affected by the pandemic and has been reduced to working with a skeleton staff until such times as the situation improves. However, that hasn’t prevented them giving back.

“Steve [Elford, CEO and co-owner] and I have been watching the news constantly, and the one running theme of all of this is those who put others first. So, we thought we could and should put them first in our lives too.”

“We want to support golf and golfers, but we also want to demonstrate that we understand where true North lies. Therefore, for the next three months, we are going to donate 20% of the value of every purchase over £50 made on our website lynxgolf.co.uk to a fund.

"We will search for the most deserving NHS support fund we can find, and will donate any money gathered as a result, to that. It is absolutely feels like the right thing to do.”

If you would like to suggest a worthy cause, email info@lynxgolf.co.uk