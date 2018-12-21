Machrihanish GC officials have spoken of their “absolute devastation” after a fire completely destroyed their clubhouse today.



Firefighters were called to the historic building shortly after 1pm today but, despite their best efforts, the historic building could not be saved.

A statement posted on the Machrihanish Golf Club Facebook page this evening laid bare the extent of the destruction.

“As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today,” it stated. “A fire has ripped through the entire Clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

“Fire Fighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.



“We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the Club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

"We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the Fire Fighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Coop for supplying food and refreshments to the Fire Fighters throughout the afternoon and evening.”

The statement continued: “Our thoughts are with all Club Members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our Club Steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home.

“We will endeavour to keep you updated in due course and our office staff will be in touch with all members in the comings days.”

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is widely regarded as one of Scotland's true 'hidden gems'.

Famously friendly to visitors from far and wide, its clubhouse is described on the club website as "the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club."

The fire comes just one day after the one-year anniversary of a blaze that ripped through Cameron House Hotel by the banks of Loch Lomond, whilst another inferno hit Glasgow Golf Club in September.