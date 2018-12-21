search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMachrihanish officials describe "absolute devastation" after fire

Golf News

Machrihanish officials describe "absolute devastation" after fire

By Michael McEwan19 December, 2018
Machrihanish Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Fire Golf Clubs Argyll Golf in Argyll
Machrihanish Clubhouse Fire

Machrihanish GC officials have spoken of their “absolute devastation” after a fire completely destroyed their clubhouse today. 

Firefighters were called to the historic building shortly after 1pm today but, despite their best efforts, the historic building could not be saved.

A statement posted on the Machrihanish Golf Club Facebook page this evening laid bare the extent of the destruction.

• Huge blaze rips through Machrihanish clubhouse

“As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today,” it stated. “A fire has ripped through the entire Clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

“Fire Fighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.

“We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the Club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

• Which Scottish hole was the easiest on the European Tour this season?

"We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the Fire Fighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Coop for supplying food and refreshments to the Fire Fighters throughout the afternoon and evening.” 

Mach Clubhouse 2

The statement continued: “Our thoughts are with all Club Members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our Club Steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home.

“We will endeavour to keep you updated in due course and our office staff will be in touch with all members in the comings days.”

• Top Scottish course turned into world's largest bunker by Storm Dierdre

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is widely regarded as one of Scotland's true 'hidden gems'.

Famously friendly to visitors from far and wide, its clubhouse is described on the club website as "the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club."

The fire comes just one day after the one-year anniversary of a blaze that ripped through Cameron House Hotel by the banks of Loch Lomond, whilst another inferno hit Glasgow Golf Club in September.

Related Articles - Machrihanish

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Fire

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Golf News

"Ivor, Dustin, the scariest first tee in Scotland... and me"
Tour pros criticise new Rules of Golf
Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup-inspired early Christmas present is AMAZING
$20 bonus for bunkered readers with new Fantasy Sports partner
JustGiving page set up for family stricken by Machrihanish fire

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow