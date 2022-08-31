Made in HimmerLand 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the DP World Tour heads to Denmark for the popular Made in HimmerLand event.

The Made in HimmerLand is probably best known for its 16th hole, a short par-3 that attracts a huge crowd on HimmerLand Hill. That’s thanks to the several hole-in-ones that have been made here throughout the years, as well as a (successful) marriage proposal back in 2016. In 2015, the hole played only 79 yards in the final round.

Besides that, there’s a pretty strong DP World field here, as the tour gets ready to head to Wentworth next week for the flagship BMW PGA Championship.

Robert MacIntyre is in the field, along with recent winners on tour, Richie Ramsay and Ewen Ferguson. Six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Thorbjørn Olesen will be teeing it up, along with the Højgaard twins.

The event has been disrupted by covid in recent years, however in 2019 and 2021, the last two editions, it was Bernd Weisberger who prevailed. However, don’t expect to see the LIV Golf player defending his title this week.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week...

Made in HimmerLand details

Course: HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

Course stats: Par 71, 6,686 yards

Defending champion: Bernd Weisberger

Purse: €3m

Made in HimmerLand betting tips

Here’s the players you can expect to see near the top of the leader board come Sunday afternoon...

Matt Wallace 22/1

Connor Syme 25/1

Thriston Lawrence 25/1

Rasmus Højgaard 28/1

Adri Arnaus 28/1

Eddie Pepperell 28/1

Richard Mansell 28/1

Robert MacIntyre 28/1

Pablo Larrazabal 33/1

Romain Langasque 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Marcus Armitage 45/1

The Bullet is finding some form recently, and Denmark is a stop he enjoyed last year. Armitage shot a pair of 66s last time out in Denmark, and he’s made his last nine cuts on the DP World Tour. Hopefully that form can continue this week.

.@BWiesberger wins the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA 🇩🇰🏆#MIH21pic.twitter.com/RcO41Z0WeM — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 30, 2021

Made in HimmerLand: how to watch

This week’s DP World Tour event will be on Sky Sports Golf, with weekday coverage starting at 12 noon. On the weekend, the golf will get underway at 12.30pm and follow the action until close of play.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube