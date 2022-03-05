Magical Kenya Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

After a two-week break, the DP World Tour gets back to business at the Magical Kenya Open.

Part of the schedule since 1967, first as part of the Safari Circuit then the Challenge Tour, the event was elevated to the European Tour three years ago.

Throughout its history it has always been held in Nairobi, alternating between Karen Country Club and Muthaiga Golf Club, where it will be held this year.

Some of the biggest names in golf are among the list of past winners, including Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Christy O’Connor Jr and Edoardo Molinari.

South Africa’s Trevor Immelman took the 2000 title eight years before winning the Masters.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action this week...

Magical Kenya Open details

Course: Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi

Course stats: Par 71, 7,184 yards

Date: March 3-6 2022

Purse: $1,750,000

Winner’s share: $292,000

Defending champion: Justin Harding

Magical Kenya Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Dean Burmester 12/1

Adri Arnaus 14/1

Justin Harding 16/1

Adrian Meronk 16/1

Johannes Veerman 20/1

Thomas Detry 20/1

Daniel van Tonder 25/1

Marcus Armitage 28/1



Oliver Bekker 33/1

Matthieu Pavon 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Adrian Meronk: The Pole has impressed so far this season, and with two top 10s already in 2022, don’t bet against him claiming his first top-tier win.

Odds available during the week of the tournament.

All odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change. Please always gamble responsibly.



A newly built bridge that will be used by golf enthusiasts to cross over from the front to back nine, has been commissioned by CS for Sports, Heritage and Culture, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed for use during the magical Kenya open #MKO2022. Are you ready? #beherepic.twitter.com/a4taDD7d0Z — Magical Kenya Open (@KenyaOpenGolf) February 24, 2022

The Magical Kenya Open: How can I watch it on TV?

The tournament runs from Thursday to Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK. Coverage begins at 10am.

