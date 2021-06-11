Magnificent Maclean doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour

Three events, two wins.



It’s been quite a start to the 2021 bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour for Balmore professional Chris Maclean.

The winner of the opening event of the season at Castle Stuart in May, Maclean carded a seven-under 63 to take the spoils at Arbroath Golf Links.

Nearest challengers John Henry from Clydebank and Panmure’s Scott Grant finished two shots behind, with Anthony O'Donnell, Jeff Wright and Joe Bryce a further shot adrift in a tie for fourth alongside amateur Alan Berrington.

With Maclean having already qualified for the tour’s grand final at Dumbarnie Links, Henry takes his spot in the 12-strong field in October, his 32 inward half enough to pip Grant by virtue of better inward half.

Maclean, who had a third place finish at Hayston in the second event of the season, was understandably delighted to score another victory. “I’m chuffed to bits and delighted to shoot seven-under around a tricky golf course,” he said. “I played really nicely, hit some great wedge approach shots and had my putting boots on all day”.

Tour organiser Alan Tait was equally satisfied after another successful event.

“Eighty-four competitors teed it up at Arbroath Links, which is another great turn out,” he said. “Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and that’s my main aim with this tour: have fun with your pals on quality courses. Onto the next one!”

Event No.4 of the season got underway at Prestwick St Nicholas this week, with Blairgowrie next up from June 21. For more information, click here.