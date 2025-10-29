Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

US Open champion JJ Spaun said he was surprised to be benched by Keegan Bradley on the opening two days of the Ryder Cup last month.

Spaun, 35, didn’t play in either foursomes session, despite finishing second in Ryder Cup points to earn automatic qualification for his debut at Bethpage Black.

It was one of a few head scratching decisions from Bradley who, in the lead up to the biennial battle with Europe, claimed Spaun would be the ‘heartbeat’ of his US team that eventually fell to a 15-13 defeat.

• Sepp Straka given green light to make DP World Tour return

• Ex-LIV golfer on brink of earning PGA Tour card

“Maybe [I was surprised] a little bit,” Spaun said on Trey Wingo’s ‘Straight Facts Homie’ podcast. “I wasn’t sure what format I would start in.

“I talked to Keegan a few weeks prior, and he was adamant about having a pretty veteran-heavy lineup going out in the first match, which was foursomes.”

It was suggested that Spaun’s omission was equipment-based. He was the only Team USA member who plays a Srixon ball, but Spaun squashed that case.

“So, it had nothing to do with how I was playing, had nothing to do with what equipment I played,” he said. “He wanted to put guys out there first that have been in that arena, and have had success, and have the experience versus getting my feet wet in [fourball], which is probably an easier format, I think.”

Ultimately, the US lost 3-1 in both foursomes sessions, while Spaun was defeated in his Friday fourball match with Scottie Scheffler before winning alongside Sam Burns on Saturday.

• Robert MacIntyre reaches career-high world ranking

• R&A announces major changes to Old Course at St Andrews

Whilst on the podcast, Spaun lifted the lid on Bradley’s decision to stick with his foursomes pairings, including the much-maligned pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

“I don’t know what the thought process was for Saturday’s matches,” Spaun said, “but I think Keegan didn’t want to freak out and start changing things around, just assuming, put the batting lineup out there, and eventually get things turned around.

“I thought there would be a little bit of a change, whether it was someone else – I think Cam [Young] was the only one who subbed in for the foursomes on Saturday that was different, maybe.”

Spaun also praised the European side, who were “playing so good”.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.