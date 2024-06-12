Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Few players seem to be posing much threat to Scottie Scheffler these days, although that might be about to change.

The American sits well clear at the top of the world rankings after five wins in his last eight starts – including two runner-up finishes.

The ever-impressive Scheffler has already conquered the PLAYERS Championship and the Masters this season.

But his dominance could end soon if Rich Beem is correct.

The 2002 PGA Championship winner reckons a young Ludvig Aberg is primed to brush Scheffler aside in the coming years.

“He’s going to rule the world, he’ll be world No.1 at some point in time,” Beem said on his Best Bets podcast.

“I think he’s going to overtake Scottie Scheffler, believe it or not, it’s just a matter of him getting out there and seeing golf courses.

“This year is the first time he’s ever seeing a lot of the golf courses, especially in tour shape, so another two or three years, he’ll be unbeatable.”

At just 24-years-old, Aberg is already a PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup winner.

And it looks like a matter of when and not if, the Swedish prodigy will lift his first major title after finishing second on his Masters debut in April

He is at Pinehurst No.2 this week to compete in his first US Open, with bookmakers listing him as short as 12/1 to reign supreme on Sunday.

Before moving on, Beem highlighted what makes Aberg such a threat.

“He’s got a great attitude about the game and a swing that you’d love to fall out of bed with every day,” he said.

“The guy is a stud.”

Aberg is set to peg it up alongside Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson at 12.51pm (BST) on Thursday.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.