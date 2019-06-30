Major champ to miss rest of 2019 through injury

A week after failing to break 80 on her latest return from injury at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Michelle Wie has confirmed that she won't play again in 2019.

The former US Women's Open champion took to social media to announce that she will miss the remainder of the year as she looks to put her long-standing injury issues to bed once and for all.

Wie was reduced to tears after opening with an 84 at Hazeltine last week - her first start in almost two months and only her fifth since undergoing wrist surgery last autumn.

The 29-year-old hinted that the end of her career may even be nigh when she said that she's "not entirely sure how much more I have left in me".

Those concerns have deepened with today's news that she's shutting it down for the year.

A child prodigy, Wie turned professional in 2006, a week before her 16th birthday, signing endorsement deals with Nike and Sony that were reported to be worth more than $10m per year.

She won the first of her five LPGA titles in 2009 and, to date, her only major at the 2014 US Women’s Open. Her most recent win came at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship.

She has made 264 career starts on the LPGA, winning almost $6.8m.