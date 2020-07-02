search
HomeGolf NewsMajor champ WDs from Travelers after caddie's COVID test

Major champ WDs from Travelers after caddie's COVID test

By Michael McEwan24 June, 2020
Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from this week’s Travelers Championship after his long-time caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for COVID-19.

The former US Open champion pulled out of the tournament despite his own test on arrival at TPC River Highlands on Monday coming back negative.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” the 40-year-old Northern Irishman told Golfweek

“I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

McDowell added that he and Comboy had driven home to Orlando together last Friday after missing the cut in the RBC Heritage. Comboy returned to Hilton Head Island the following day to be tested after experiencing a sore throat.

McDowell added: “We’re a close-knit team. We roomed together last week, we spent six hours in a car. He’s carrying the virus so in some way I have to be carrying it, too.”

On Tuesday, McDowell played a practice round at TPC River Highlands with Open champion Shane Lowry, as well as four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and his younger brother Chase Koepka.

On Tuesday evening, Cameron Champ withdrew from the tournament after becoming the second PGA Tour pro to test positive for the illness after Nick Watney at last week’s RBC Heritage.

