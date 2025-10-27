Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Eleven years on, Yani Tseng is a winner again on the Ladies European Tour after she clinched the Wistron Ladies Open in Sunday.

Once the best female golfer on the planet, Tseng has struggled to find the form that had seen her win 15 times in four years, including five major championships between 2008 and 2012.

From there the 36-year-old quickly faded away until she opted to make a huge change to her game late last year

Having struggled on the greens for some time, Tseng made the giant leap to putt left-handed, a move that has now helped helped her become a champion on the Ladies European Tour again.

The victory came in her homeland of Taiwan, as the five-time major winner saw off Amelia Garvey by four shots on Sunday to end her 11-wait for a 27th professional win.

Playing the familiar Sunrise Golf and Country Club, the former world No. 1 rolled back the years, making six birdies on the back nine of her final round to pull off an emotional win.

“It’s been a very long time since I’ve felt this”, she said. “I’m so grateful for my fans, friends, and family all cheering me on.

“It really helped with them on the course and gave me a lot of confidence throughout the last couple of days. Until the last hole, I wasn’t sure if the scores were correct on the board. It’s been such a long time to be able to stand in this position.”

Having previously opened up on his struggles with the flat stick, Tseng admitted she had even struggled to hold the putter at one point, with short putts proving to be the key problem.

The change to go left-handed was first trialled around this time last year, and the signs have been good ever since.

The huge move was of course made worthwhile back in Taiwan on Sunday, having officially overcome her putting demons.

“I’ve been waiting for this trophy for so long”, Tseng commented. “To win this tournament in my home country and in front of my family and friends is amazing.

“I’ve been really emotional from this win, and just shows you should never give up on your dreams.”

