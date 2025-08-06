Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley could become the first playing captain at the Ryder Cup in over 60 years, but Rich Beem has some concerns over the decision.

Bradley was elected as the United States captain last July, and since then he has gone on to play some of the best golf of his career.

In that period the US captain has won twice on the PGA Tour, while also moving up to a career-best eighth in the world rankings.

As time has gone on, Bradley’s chances of making the team as a player have only strengthened, but he had previously claimed he would only play if he qualified automatically.

As the trip to Bethpage Black draws closer though, it appears the captain could pick himself, something that has left his fellow PGA champion, Beem, worried.

While Beem believes Bradley is worthy of a playing spot, he has concerns over how Bradley will be received if he fails to deliver a point for his team.

“From every indication that I’ve kind of heard, he has to [play],” Beem told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

“This is where I’m worried about him playing, just to the simple fact that we know how sometimes the media, especially social media, can be a little harsh on you.

“If he decides to play, which I think he should, and he stays captain, the only good scenario he can have is if he plays well and the US side wins.

“That’s the best case scenario. The worst case scenario is if the US side loses and he doesn’t win a single point. That would be devastating. Even if the US side wins and he doesn’t win a point, that’s going to raise a lot of questions.

“‘Should he have done that?’, etc. I think it’s all about if you win or lose, to be fair, it doesn’t matter how he plays, but I think he’s taking a little bit of a chance.”

Bradley currently sits 10th in the US team standings, and tenth in the world rankings. Qualification for the American team closes following the BMW Championship next week.

The US captain is in the field at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, before getting his BMW title defence underway next Thursday.

