Former major champion Lucas Glover has sounded off on the PGA Tour’s controversial Signature Events model… again.

Glover, 45, has been steadfast in his criticism of the limited field tournaments, which were implemented after the inception of LIV Golf.

Last week, Erik van Rooyen made his feelings clear on the events, despite qualifying for this week’s Truist Championship, the sixth of eight Signature Events this season.

“How honest do you want me to be?” the South African asked. “I hate it.

“I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It’s so deep.”

Now, Lucas Glover has backed him up, whilst insisting that most players on the American circuit feel the same way.

“I’ve been on record as saying I was not a fan of these when they hatched the idea of them,” the 2009 US Open champion told Golf Channel.

“I didn’t like them then and I have been in most of them since they started and I still don’t like them.

“I’ve been on the record as saying I don’t like cutting 200 cards and I still don’t. I think it’s getting too exclusive and we’re not giving enough opportunity and I’ve been pretty outspoken about that.

“I think the majority would agree with that but unfortunately it doesn’t sound like the majority matters. So, it is what it is at this point and we’re just dealing with it.”

The reward for those in the fields of Signature Events is a no-cut guarantee, with a total of $20 million on the line at each.

Unlike regular season PGA Tour events, the new additions to the schedule tend to feature only 72 players.

In March last year, Glover labelled them a ‘money grab’.

“I don’t like the idea at all,” he told Golfweek. “It’s selfish and it’s a money grab. “I’ve yet to figure out what’s so bad out here that we had to do all the things we’ve done.

“I’m 44 and I’m getting towards the get-off-my-lawn dad. I just don’t see what was so bad out here that we had to do all this.

“Let’s raise some purses to make sure we keep some guys around but now we’ve eliminated a lot of playing opportunities for some really good players.”

