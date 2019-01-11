Major champion reveals he'll putt with pin in all year

It looks like Bryson DeChambeau won’t be the only high-profile player putting with the pin in now that the new Rules of Golf have come into play.



Speaking ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott will join the American in putting with the pin in throughout 2019 and beyond.

But, unlike DeChambeau, who has said whether he putts with the pin in or not is dependent on the coefficient of restitution (COR) of the pin (because, obviously), the Aussie said he will leave it in no matter what – even if it is a six-footer to win the Masters.



“As you know, I’m not a person who cares how things look,” he told reporters ahead of the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club. “I was a 30-year old man putting with a broomstick.”

Other advocates of leaving the pin in include Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who believes players are ‘making a mistake’ if they choose to take the pin out, following research by short game guru Dave Pelz.

As stated last week on @GolfCentral every tour player taking the pin out when they putt is making a mistake, per Dave Pelz data:

Pin in vs pin out % if a ball is hit w/ enough speed to go:

3 feet past 10% more

6 feet past 79%

9 feet past 188%

— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2019

He also predicts that, by the end of 2019, the majority of players on tour will be putting with the pin in due to the science behind it.

However, players such as Justin Thomas remain to be convinced.



“I mean personally, I don’t think I can [leave the pin in],” he said. “I mean, no offence, I can’t really take myself seriously if I kept the pin in.

“I mean it just would be such a weird picture and like on TV me celebrating and like the pin is in and my ball’s like up against it.”