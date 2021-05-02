search
Major champion set to end 18-month absence from golf

Golf News

Major champion set to end 18-month absence from golf

By Michael McEwan02 May, 2021
After an 18-month hiatus from the game, Paula Creamer is set to make her LPGA comeback later this month.

Creamer, 34, has committed to play in the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill from May 20-23.

It will be a first start on the tour for the former US Women’s Open champion since the BMW Ladies Championship in October 2019. 

• Massive blaze destroys popular club's clubhouse

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

• Pro breaks down in tears at Monday Qualifier

A long-standing injury to her left wrist, as well as fears over the spread of COVID-19, caused the ten-time LPGA winner to put her career on hold.

However, pain-free at last and having reconnected with her old coach David Whelan, she is now ready to return.

Creamer will be able to pick up where she left off, too. She has category 11 status from finishing 91st on the official money list in 2019 and, with rights earned that year carrying over into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, she can look forward to playing a full schedule.

The Florida-based Californian ranks tenth on the LPGA career money list, with earnings of more than $12million.

• Bob MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!

• Finally, some good news for Rickie Fowler

However, the most recent of her victories on the world’s most lucrative women’s circuit came over seven years ago at the HSBC Women’s Champions in March 2014.

In the latest edition of bunkered, Creamer revealed how she has found a new passion for gardening during her absence from the tour.

