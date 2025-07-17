Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In perhaps the least surprising news of Open week, the sluggish pace of play has again reared its head.

Albeit in tumultuous conditions at Royal Portrush, rounds on Thursday were often taking well over five hours and, in some quarters, the exasperation was palpable.

“It felt like we were on the golf course for about 12 hours,” said Australia’s Marc Leishman after signing for a two-over 73. “We’ve been on the course for three hours through eight holes.

“That was tough to deal with.”

Driving rain, befuddling cross winds and lengthy ball searches around the gorse have all contributed to the predictably turgid pace of the three-balls on the Dunluce Links.

• The Open: Jon Rahm sounds off at ‘whistling’ fan

• American ace says caddie’s Open ban ‘sucks’

But as of yet, nobody in the 156-man field has been directly punished for exceeding their time limit.

There has been a warning, though.

J.J. Spaun, the freshly crowned US Open winner, received a “bad time” on the 18th, with his group including Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele on the clock.

On the US broadcast, on-course reporter John Wood said that Spaun’s group were “definitely behind” after taking over five-and-a-half hours to reach the final fairway.

“I’ve been with them for five holes,” Wood said, “and I have not seen a group in front of them.”

Spaun, one-over par at the time, was guilty of going over his allotted 50 second time limit on his second shot on the par-4 17th.

An R&A official later confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that Spaun received the warning on his final hole.

• LIV man hits out at Open slow play

• The Open: Inside the late-night pre-tournament cramming session

The American will now have to be careful as bad time warnings carry a continuous threat. At this championship, bad times are recorded so can lead to a punishment later down the line.

Think the yellow card system in the Premier League.

If Spaun receives a second bad time during Friday’s second round, he will receive a one-shot penalty. In the unlikely event he’s caught out a third time, they receive an another two penalty strokes.

We’re getting silly here, but a fourth bad time would lead to a DQ.

Speaking on NBC, R&A rules official Charlie Maran clarified: “J.J. would have had 50 seconds [instead of the usual 40] to play [his approach] into the [17th] green because he was the first person to play.

“The next players would have had 40 seconds each, and unfortunately J.J. ran over the 50 seconds.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.