search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMajor champions withdraw from US PGA

Golf News

Major champions withdraw from US PGA

By Michael McEwan31 July, 2020
Padraig Harrington Francesco Molinari US PGA Championship Major Championships TPC Harding Park Tour News COVID-19 coronavirus
Wanamaker Trophy 2019

When the US PGA Championship takes place next week, it will do so without major winners Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari.

Harrington, Europe's Ryder Cup captain, has announced that he will be skipping the rescheduled first major of the season due to concerns over COVID-19. 

Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, has not, as yet, provided a reason for his withdrawal. 

The pair have been replaced in the field by American duo Talor Gooch and Troy Merritt.

• Bryson has made his wildest claim to date

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

• Koepka irked by reporter's question 

Explaining his decision, 2008 US PGA champion Harrington said: "After much deliberation, I have decided not to travel to next week’s PGA Championship.

“As COVID-19 currently looks to be under control in Ireland, I am taking the prudent approach by following the guidelines and reducing the risk as much as possible by staying at home.

“I’m sure I’ll be watching every shot on TV with great interest and hopefully I’ll have many more years to play in the PGA Championship.”

Harrington and Molinari are the latest big-name Europeans to skip the tournament. English pair Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell had previously confirmed they would not be taking their places in the field. 

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

The US PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May, is the first of three rescheduled men's majors on the calendar this year. 

It will be played behind closed doors and will see Brooks Koepka attempt to become the first player in the strokeplay era of the competition - and just the second overall - to win the title three years in a row.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - TPC Harding Park

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow