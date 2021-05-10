Major championship to welcome 8,000 fans per day

The PGA of America has announced that the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be contested with spectators on-site.



The tournament, scheduled for June 24-27 in Johns Creek, Georgia, will be contested with approximately 8,000 spectators on-site each day at Atlanta Athletic Club.

“We are excited by the continued upward trajectory and vast potential of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said PGA President Jim Richerson.

• Massive blaze destroys popular club's clubhouse

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

“We’re thrilled to return this major championship to the south for the first time in over 40 years and to introduce the best women players in the world to Atlanta Athletic Club’s historic Highlands Course.

"This is a special golf course with plenty of championship tradition and we’re expecting it to provide the backdrop for a memorable competition in June.”

A number of stringent policies and health measures will be in place at the event in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program



Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and should be worn at all times.

All spectators, staff and volunteers will be expected to maintain appropriate social distancing at the tournament and sanitisation stations will be available throughout the grounds.

South Korea's Kim Sei-young is the defending champion at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after picking up her first major title last October in Pennsylvania.

• Tom Cruise spotted at Scottish golf course

The event, which has produced only one American winner in the previous ten years - Danielle Kang in 2017 - will be the third women’s major of the year, with Patty Tavatanakit claiming the first annual major championship at the ANA Inspiration in April.