There are concerns that the PGA Tour’s opening event of the season at The Sentry could well not go ahead in January.
In September it was announced that the PGA Tour were required to relocate the Signature Event due to issues at the tournament’s usual home at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Hawaii track was forced to surrender its hosting duties for 2026 due to ongoing drought issues in the area.
“Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges,” the Tour said in a statement.
“Additional event information will be shared when appropriate.”
Just weeks earlier, bosses at Kapalua announced that they would be closing the golf course for 60 days amid the impact of a lack of water in a bid to restore conditions.
It was expected that Tour bosses would therefore look elsewhere to host one of their many $20 million events in 2026, but doubts over this have been cast by Channel analyst Mark Rolfing.
Rolfing, who has strong links to the Hawaii-based tournament, told the Fried Egg Golf podcast: “I don’t think there is any scenario where the Sentry can be played in 2026.
“There’s all these conversations about why couldn’t we play somewhere else. The schedule is basically full. We’re 85 days away from the start of the tournament.
“It’s just too late. There’s just no time for planning.” If the event was not to go ahead, it would be a major blow for the PGA Tour so early on in the season.
The Sentry has been a mainstay on the schedule for some time, and has more recently been given elevated status as one of the PGA Tour’s nine Signature Events.
In 2025 Hideki Matsuyama was crowned champion, shooting 35-under-par across the four rounds, the lowest score to par in PGA Tour history.
