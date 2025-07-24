Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A former club designer for Lynx Golf has been found to have manipulated invoices to pay himself secret commissions.

Kevin Woolgar, who was employed by Lynx Golf as a club designer, sourcing agent and commercial representative, was tasked with agreeing prices with factories to design golf clubs for the British brand.

However, a High Court ruling passed this week found Woolgar to have added extra costs to the invoices, which he is alleged to have pocketed.

According to a statement from Peters & Peters law firm, who represented Lynx Golf in the case, the court found in favour of Lynx in their claims of deceit and breach of trust, arising from the receipt of substantial secret commissions.

The court awarded Lynx Golf damages based on a 25% average commission rate across all transactions, which Peters & Peters say is a “significant recovery.”

Stephanie Zinser, co-founder of Lynx Golf, published a statement to LinkedIn, where she explained the High Court found Woolgar had given himself secret commissions of up to 75% on the real factory price of goods.

The statement continued, explaining that Woolgar deceived the brand while sourcing golf products.

“Woolgar, from East Sussex, began working as a commercial representative for Lynx golf in 2011, and was entrusted by the brand to design bespoke golf clubs, source golf products from manufacturers in China, and negotiate prices,” Zinser wrote.

“However, unbeknownst to Lynx golf, Woolgar agreed prices with factories in China, before inflating them in the invoices he provided to Lynx Golf and pocketing the secret commissions he made – over more than a decade.

“In total, the Court determined that 25% of over $8m paid by Lynx Golf to Woolgar amounted to improper secret commissions and must be repaid to the British Golf Company Lynx.

“Woolgar’s inaccurate invoices were only identified due to a random HMRC audit of the company’s tax affairs, by which time he had already benefitted substantially from the commissions.”

A Lynx Golf spokesperson added: “Bringing someone to book for their wrongdoings – whilst the right thing to do – is never easy. The last three-plus years have carried enormous stress. We at Lynx pride ourselves on being honourable people, but nobody should ever mistake nice for being an easy target; once we discovered we were seriously defrauded, we acted swiftly, decisively and tenaciously to seek justice.

“We find ourselves fully vindicated by the findings of the High Court, and its unequivocal judgment that Kevin Woolgar wrongfully benefitted from millions in fraudulently-obtained secret commissions. We look forward to receiving full recompense in due course.

“Lynx’s mission is to provide top quality golf equipment to the millions who love the game, and our loyal base of supporters and customers will continue to benefit from all of the investments we make in ensuring that these goals are met.”