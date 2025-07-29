Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Last month, golf’s most talked about putter company had its first major champion.

J.J Spaun drained a 64-foot putt with his DF3 zero-torque L.A.B. putter to win the US Open at Oakmont Country Club, and since then L.A.B. Golf has continued its exponential growth.

“It is a special technology, it is a special company, and, and now there’s an immortal moment that included a funny looking putter with a big hole in it, and it feels really good,” said L.A.B.’s CEO Sam Hahn last month.

And now, in a somewhat surprise development, L.A.B. Golf has now been sold in a mega-money deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a majority stake in L.A.B. has been bought by L Catteron, a private-equity firm backed by French conglomerate LVMH.

The report said that L.A.B. was valued at over $200million, which would make it the most lucrative sale of a company of its kind since Callaway took over Odyssey for north of $100m back in 1997.

It is understood CEO Hahn – who took charge from founder Bill Presse in 2018 – is set to remain in post.

Hahn is yet to speak out on the reported sale, but Presse confirmed the update on Reddit.

“Yes, we sold the majority shares of L.A.B.,” Presse wrote. “From start to finish my dreams have all been realised.

“The new owners are incredible. Because of the L.A.B. story and the culture I want everybody to know that I am also a shareholder in the new company and hopefully very much involved going forward to really see this to the end.”

The unique selling point for L.A.B. comes in its name – “lie angle balance” – which references the putter head’s centre of gravity in relation to the angle of the shaft.

In an attempt to make putters more stable, the company has created a design that makes their putters less prone to twisting and easier to keep square on the strike.

The WSJ notes that L.A.B sold “about 130,000 units” last year, while that figure could “triple in 2025” – helped by Spaun’s US Open win.