search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMajor schedule changes for final round of Masters

Golf News

Major schedule changes for final round of Masters

By Michael McEwan13 April, 2019
The Masters Round 4 Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships fred ridley
Masters Leaderboard

Cancel your Sunday plans. The Masters will finish way earlier than anticipated. 

With “potentially severe thunderstorms” forecast for later in the day, the Augusta National tournament committee have made the decision to move up tee times for the final round and hopefully conclude proceedings before the weather moves in. 

Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30am (12.30pm UK) off both the first and tenth tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20am (2.20pm UK). 

• WATCH - Zach Johnson's embarrassing blunder

• Phil digs out Kuchar over caddie tip

Gates will open for patrons at 7.15am local time.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. 

• Is this why Tiger & Phil are chewing gum at Augusta?

“This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.” 

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - fred ridley

Golf News

Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year
HUGE celebrity calls Tiger’s win ‘a dream come true’
Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters
WATCH: Andy Murray swaps tennis racquet for golf clubs
Does the modern golf swing cause back injuries?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow