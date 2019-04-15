Major schedule changes for final round of Masters

Cancel your Sunday plans. The Masters will finish way earlier than anticipated.

With “potentially severe thunderstorms” forecast for later in the day, the Augusta National tournament committee have made the decision to move up tee times for the final round and hopefully conclude proceedings before the weather moves in.

Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30am (12.30pm UK) off both the first and tenth tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20am (2.20pm UK).

Gates will open for patrons at 7.15am local time.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday.

“This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”